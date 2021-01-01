Melon Runtz 1g Premium Pre-Roll
Melon Runtz is a hybrid strain that leans to the indica side. It has a creamy smoke with an earthy, spicey flavor with a bit of the gelato on the nose and a sweet finish. Our 1 gram pre-roll is made with premium flower, no shake, larf, or trim. Inhale - Exhale - Smile Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they come with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Linalool
- Myrcene
Runtz is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by Cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.
