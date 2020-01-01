 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Nourishin Muscle & Joint Salve
Hybrid

Nourishin Muscle & Joint Salve

by Autumn Brands

Write a review
Autumn Brands Topicals Balms Nourishin Muscle & Joint Salve

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Locally crafted in small Autumn Brands Nourishing Muscle + Joint Salve(60g / 2.1ounces) delivers 400mg of HTFSE-grade (High Terpene Full Spectrum) cannabis oil (ratio 1:7 THC rich). Produced through an innovative, non-volatile cold extraction process developed by the sophisticated Italian perfume industry and only available in Santa Barbara County. This method captures the distinctive terroir and delicate attributes of each sun-grown strain in a process so gentle, it doesn’t need further refining, distilling, dewaxing, or winterization. The end result is a mirror image profile of the source plant material, including the entourage of healing phytochemicals (terpenes, esters, phenolic compounds, etc) to help rejuvenate and repair. Anti-inflammatory CBD pairs with transdermal magnesium and soothing arnica to reduce swelling, irritation, and bruising, while THC offers targeted pain relief. Rich mineral magnesium also naturally helps to calm muscles, relieving stress for an improved sense of calm and rest. A special selection of cocoa butter, coconut, and castor oil soothes and rejuvenates skin. A proprietary blend of essential oils from Carpinteria’s The Grapeseed Company offers a light and refreshing scent to uplift and provide aroma therapeutic benefits. Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they come with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

About this brand

Autumn Brands Logo
For those seeking less stress and more balance in life, there is Autumn Brands, the cannabis company dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness. We lead busy lives and need to counteract daily stress by eating mindfully, exercising wisely and reflecting on our choices. Autumn Brands offers the highest quality cannabis strains grown pesticide-free in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara. Our owners are family farmers, with generations of experience, who nurture each plant to reach the peak of its potential. So, whether you are a yogi, athlete, creative type or need to relax at the end of a long day, Autumn Brands Cannabis can aid you in reaching a higher state of peace and tranquility, while bringing balance to life.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review