  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Orange Crush Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack

Orange Crush Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack

by Autumn Brands

About this strain

Orange Crush

Orange Crush

Orange Crush is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with a super sweet tangy flavor and aroma. Bred by BC Growers Association with California Orange and Blueberry for parents, Orange Crush produces a powerful and long-lasting cerebral sensation. Orange Crush has a flowering time of 7 to 9 weeks.

About this brand

For those seeking less stress and more balance in life, there is Autumn Brands, the cannabis company dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness. We lead busy lives and need to counteract daily stress by eating mindfully, exercising wisely and reflecting on our choices. Autumn Brands offers the highest quality cannabis strains grown pesticide-free in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara. Our owners are family farmers, with generations of experience, who nurture each plant to reach the peak of its potential. So, whether you are a yogi, athlete, creative type or need to relax at the end of a long day, Autumn Brands Cannabis can aid you in reaching a higher state of peace and tranquility, while bringing balance to life.