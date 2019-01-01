 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
SFV OG

by Autumn Brands

Seven 1/2 gram full flower joints. A earthy 50/50 hybrid effect provides a deeply relaxing body effect, with a mental clarity to help provide energy and focus for daytime use. Classic OG structure, smell and flavor. All pre-rolls are made with premium flower, no shake, larf, or trim. We use premium preroll papers, all packs come with Boost humidity packs and are packaged in a 100% recycled plastic childproof dragon chewer box made in the USA.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. The flowers will stay fairly small and may not look super impressive, but what it lacks in looks it makes up for in smell. The pine and lemon earthiness that SFV exudes can be a bit harsh and bitter if smoked, so this strain is one to save for the vaporizer if consuming directly. Its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness, but once they do, everything will feel fine.

For those seeking less stress and more balance in life, there is Autumn Brands, the cannabis company dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness. We lead busy lives and need to counteract daily stress by eating mindfully, exercising wisely and reflecting on our choices. Autumn Brands offers the highest quality cannabis strains grown pesticide-free in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara. Our owners are family farmers, with generations of experience, who nurture each plant to reach the peak of its potential. So, whether you are a yogi, athlete, creative type or need to relax at the end of a long day, Autumn Brands Cannabis can aid you in reaching a higher state of peace and tranquility, while bringing balance to life.