  5. Shark Shock

Shark Shock

by Autumn Brands

This indica dominate strain originates from White Widow crossed with Skunk # 1 to create a fruity aroma with hints of grape, a heavy skunk finish and a taste to match. Buds are large in structure, lime green and covered in trichomes.

Shark Shock

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Shark Shock's origin is White Widow crossed with Skunk #1.  Has a fruity taste and carries intense stoney effects.  The plant will grow into a densely compacted white skunk with extreme aromas.  

For those seeking less stress and more balance in life, there is Autumn Brands, the cannabis company dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness. We lead busy lives and need to counteract daily stress by eating mindfully, exercising wisely and reflecting on our choices. Autumn Brands offers the highest quality cannabis strains grown pesticide-free in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara. Our owners are family farmers, with generations of experience, who nurture each plant to reach the peak of its potential. So, whether you are a yogi, athlete, creative type or need to relax at the end of a long day, Autumn Brands Cannabis can aid you in reaching a higher state of peace and tranquility, while bringing balance to life.