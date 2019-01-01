About this product
This indica dominate strain originates from White Widow crossed with Skunk # 1 to create a fruity aroma with hints of grape, a heavy skunk finish and a taste to match. Buds are large in structure, lime green and covered in trichomes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Shark Shock
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Shark Shock's origin is White Widow crossed with Skunk #1. Has a fruity taste and carries intense stoney effects. The plant will grow into a densely compacted white skunk with extreme aromas.