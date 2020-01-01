 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Diesel 1g Pre-Roll

by Autumn Brands

This sativa strain is named after its strong diesel aroma. A racy cross of Chemdawg 91 x Super Skunk that provides an energized and uplifting effects. Our 1 gram pre-roll is made with premium flower, no shake, larf, or trim. Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they come with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Autumn Brands Logo
For those seeking less stress and more balance in life, there is Autumn Brands, the cannabis company dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness. We lead busy lives and need to counteract daily stress by eating mindfully, exercising wisely and reflecting on our choices. Autumn Brands offers the highest quality cannabis strains grown pesticide-free in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara. Our owners are family farmers, with generations of experience, who nurture each plant to reach the peak of its potential. So, whether you are a yogi, athlete, creative type or need to relax at the end of a long day, Autumn Brands Cannabis can aid you in reaching a higher state of peace and tranquility, while bringing balance to life.