  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Sour OG 1g Premium Pre-Roll
Sativa

Sour OG 1g Premium Pre-Roll

by Autumn Brands

Autumn Brands Cannabis Pre-rolls Sour OG 1g Premium Pre-Roll

About this product

Sour OG is a wonderful cross of AJ's Sour Diesel and Kosher Kush. It oozes sour flavor with a classic kush finish, buds are dense, lime green and covered in trichomes. The effects of Sour OG is a relaxing body high with an uplifted/creative head high, great for every occasion. Our 1 gram pre-roll is made with premium flower, no shake, larf, or trim. Inhale - Exhale - Smile Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed with a 10 day minimum cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on sourcing from other farms. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!

About this brand

Autumn Brands Logo
For those seeking less stress and more balance in life, there is Autumn Brands, the cannabis company dedicated to the synergy of health and wellness. We lead busy lives and need to counteract daily stress by eating mindfully, exercising wisely and reflecting on our choices. Autumn Brands offers the highest quality cannabis strains grown pesticide-free in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara. Our owners are family farmers, with generations of experience, who nurture each plant to reach the peak of its potential. So, whether you are a yogi, athlete, creative type or need to relax at the end of a long day, Autumn Brands Cannabis can aid you in reaching a higher state of peace and tranquility, while bringing balance to life.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

