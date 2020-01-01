 Loading…

Hybrid

Pie Face OG Pre-Roll 4g 4-pack

by Avant Gardens

About this product

About this strain

Pie Face

Pie Face
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Pie Face OG is what you get when you cross Cherry Pie with Face Off OG, a creation from Archive Seed Bank. This 60/40 indica-dominant strain carries a sweet cherry and earthy hash flavor, taking after both sides of the family. Though potently euphoric, Pie Face OG’s effects leave enough mental clarity for you to stay functional and engaged throughout the day’s tasks. This hybrid is ideal for social afternoons, unwinding after a stressful day, or kick-starting the appetite.

