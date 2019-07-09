TrishUna on July 9th, 2019

These are a great way to treat minor aches and pains with low doses if you don't want to fall asleep or become couchlocked. I came home from an athletic class with sore knees and some back and neck aches. One tablet kicked in fairly quickly and worked for several hours, reducing my aches significantly. I would still supplement with an indica-dominant strain/stronger edible if you need help falling asleep as this was not enough to knock me out but your results might be different if you take more than one. I also supplemented this with a CBD only edible in a much higher mg concentration, but the effect of the tablets was still very prominent. I felt functional and somewhat relaxed.