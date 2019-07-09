 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Ascend High Tablets

by Avexia™

About this product

The all new microdosing tablet, an easier and more effective way to dose. Formulated for quick relief, this tablet will provide you medicine you need at the time you need it. Each tablet has 2.5mg of THC or CBD, giving you the ability to find the perfect balance that is just right for you.

TrishUna

These are a great way to treat minor aches and pains with low doses if you don't want to fall asleep or become couchlocked. I came home from an athletic class with sore knees and some back and neck aches. One tablet kicked in fairly quickly and worked for several hours, reducing my aches significantly. I would still supplement with an indica-dominant strain/stronger edible if you need help falling asleep as this was not enough to knock me out but your results might be different if you take more than one. I also supplemented this with a CBD only edible in a much higher mg concentration, but the effect of the tablets was still very prominent. I felt functional and somewhat relaxed.

About this brand

This medicinal cannabis is formulated from the finest, sustainably sourced U.S. ingredients. We rely heavily on organic ingredients, examining and testing each batch to meet our rigorous standards and guarantee incomparable quality. The Avexia Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) micro-dosing tablets, made with natural cannabinoids, provide quick relief and are a convenient option for medicinal consumption.