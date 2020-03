TheRusty on December 1st, 2019

I got this thinking it would be a shortcut way to make edibles (e.g. spike olive oil vs infusing). So far, I haven't found anything on the web for this. I know not to cook it over 315, but don't know how long at 315 is needed to decarboxylate the THCA. Experiments are in my future. The only reason for 3 stars is the lack of "use tips" anywhere.