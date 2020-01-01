 Loading…
Hybrid

G6 RSO 1g

by Avexia™

About this product

About this strain

Jet Fuel

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Jet Fuel, also known as G6, from 303 Seeds is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains. By combining Aspen OG with High Country Diesel, we are left with a hybrid that stays true to the influence of SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel in its lineage. The name Jet Fuel isn’t purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes that this strain exudes, but also the high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that eventually level off to provide a dream-like state of relaxation.

About this brand

Avexia™ Logo
This medicinal cannabis is formulated from the finest, sustainably sourced U.S. ingredients. We rely heavily on organic ingredients, examining and testing each batch to meet our rigorous standards and guarantee incomparable quality. The Avexia Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) micro-dosing tablets, made with natural cannabinoids, provide quick relief and are a convenient option for medicinal consumption.