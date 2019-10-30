emunah on October 30th, 2019

Verano produces several varieties of microdose tablets that contain varying proportions of THC and CBD, for a healthful balance and a pleasant and noticeable, but relatively mild, psychoactive effect. Verano Comfort 2:1 tablets contain 1.35 mg of THC and 2.79 mg of CBD (according to the package labeling) and Verano Harmony 1:1 tablets contain 2.85 mg of THC and 2.89 mg of CBD (exact amounts will likely vary by batch). They are economical and increasingly available at many local dispensaries, enable users to easily control their desired level of psychoactivity, and are a welcome addition to the medicinal cannabis market. A newer product -- Verano's mandarin 1:1 troches, delicious and chewable medicated lozenges, contain 5 mg each of THC and CBD, and have a somewhat greater level of psychoactivity than the microdose tablets.