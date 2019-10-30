 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. 1:1 Harmony Tablets

1:1 Harmony Tablets

by Avexia™

Skip to Reviews
4.05
Avexia™ Edibles Capsules 1:1 Harmony Tablets

About this product

The all new microdosing tablet, an easier and more effective way to dose. Formulated for quick relief, this tablet will provide you medicine you need at the time you need it. Each tablet has 2.5mg of THC or CBD, giving you the ability to find the perfect balance that is just right for you.

5 customer reviews

Show all
4.05

write a review

emunah

Verano produces several varieties of microdose tablets that contain varying proportions of THC and CBD, for a healthful balance and a pleasant and noticeable, but relatively mild, psychoactive effect. Verano Comfort 2:1 tablets contain 1.35 mg of THC and 2.79 mg of CBD (according to the package labeling) and Verano Harmony 1:1 tablets contain 2.85 mg of THC and 2.89 mg of CBD (exact amounts will likely vary by batch). They are economical and increasingly available at many local dispensaries, enable users to easily control their desired level of psychoactivity, and are a welcome addition to the medicinal cannabis market. A newer product -- Verano's mandarin 1:1 troches, delicious and chewable medicated lozenges, contain 5 mg each of THC and CBD, and have a somewhat greater level of psychoactivity than the microdose tablets.

dad14

I take 2 tablets per day. Mild high for 2-3 hours with good energy level. Some anxiety and pain relief.

drawingthebow

Most effective digestive/edible for the management of my PTSD.

About this brand

Avexia™ Logo
This medicinal cannabis is formulated from the finest, sustainably sourced U.S. ingredients. We rely heavily on organic ingredients, examining and testing each batch to meet our rigorous standards and guarantee incomparable quality. The Avexia Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) micro-dosing tablets, made with natural cannabinoids, provide quick relief and are a convenient option for medicinal consumption.