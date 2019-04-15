Billmarcus123456
on April 15th, 2019
Love the 1:1 balm 100 mg each thc and cbd, but wish you’d make larger jars—day 8 oz
Our Epsom Salt Soak and Pain Relief Balm both contain Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which is the most abundant compound and occurs naturally in the cannabis plant. When combined with all natural elements and oils in a topical formulation, it’s a great method of relief, adding a therapeutic touch to a relaxing soak in the bath or a soothing massage after a long day of work.
