  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. 14:1 Relief Tablets

14:1 Relief Tablets

by Avexia™

The all new microdosing tablet, an easier and more effective way to dose. Formulated for quick relief, this tablet will provide you medicine you need at the time you need it. Each tablet has 2.5mg of THC or CBD, giving you the ability to find the perfect balance that is just right for you.

Ramblingrose007

Excellent product. I tried it & has helped me reduce my intake of Norco & morphine. The problem is my dispensary doesn't have them in stock. I am hoping to buy them direct from the company. Any suggestions?

Catmandoas

I highly reccomend this product as a pain reliever. Unfortunately this is not available in Michigan. My daughter has been using this for quite a while now and has been able to lower her use of opiates by a considerable margin. Realize there are many who need pain relief on a dailey basis and are not seeking drugs to get high.

About this brand

This medicinal cannabis is formulated from the finest, sustainably sourced U.S. ingredients. We rely heavily on organic ingredients, examining and testing each batch to meet our rigorous standards and guarantee incomparable quality. The Avexia Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) micro-dosing tablets, made with natural cannabinoids, provide quick relief and are a convenient option for medicinal consumption.