Ramblingrose007
on May 29th, 2019
Excellent product. I tried it & has helped me reduce my intake of Norco & morphine. The problem is my dispensary doesn't have them in stock. I am hoping to buy them direct from the company. Any suggestions?
The all new microdosing tablet, an easier and more effective way to dose. Formulated for quick relief, this tablet will provide you medicine you need at the time you need it. Each tablet has 2.5mg of THC or CBD, giving you the ability to find the perfect balance that is just right for you.
on April 28th, 2019
I highly reccomend this product as a pain reliever. Unfortunately this is not available in Michigan. My daughter has been using this for quite a while now and has been able to lower her use of opiates by a considerable margin. Realize there are many who need pain relief on a dailey basis and are not seeking drugs to get high.