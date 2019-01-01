 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Granola Bites

by Avid Abundance

Granola Bites - Nutritiously Satisfying - Granola bites are the perfect, lower sugar way to dose! Popular as a healthier alternative to candy, granola bites are a mature and tasty way to dose with cannabinoids. Granola bites are available in Blueberry or Peanut Butter-Chocolate. Granola bites are VEGAN, made with agave as a sweetener instead of honey, and contain healthy ingredients like flax seeds, chia seeds, and dried fruits. Comes in packs of 10. (V)

Avid Abundance is a brand of edibles created to generate the combine the precision dosing of IHP with the best confectionery recipes in the world. Avid Abundance chefs are dedicated to creating the most delightful edible cannabis products in the world, featuring perfect consistency gummies, sweet lozenges, rich milk chocolate bars, gluten free chocolate chip cookies, and infused coconut butter.