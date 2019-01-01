About this product

Granola Bites - Nutritiously Satisfying - Granola bites are the perfect, lower sugar way to dose! Popular as a healthier alternative to candy, granola bites are a mature and tasty way to dose with cannabinoids. Granola bites are available in Blueberry or Peanut Butter-Chocolate. Granola bites are VEGAN, made with agave as a sweetener instead of honey, and contain healthy ingredients like flax seeds, chia seeds, and dried fruits. Comes in packs of 10. (V)