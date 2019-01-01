Salted Caramel Chews 100mg 20-pack
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Decadently salty and sweet, these THC infused chewy caramels are a delicious way to medicate. Each caramel contains 5 mg of THC and there are 20 servings per package.
About this brand
Avid Abundance
Avid Abundance is a brand of edibles created to generate the combine the precision dosing of IHP with the best confectionery recipes in the world. Avid Abundance chefs are dedicated to creating the most delightful edible cannabis products in the world, featuring perfect consistency gummies, sweet lozenges, rich milk chocolate bars, gluten free chocolate chip cookies, and infused coconut butter.