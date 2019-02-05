jayslyfe on January 30th, 2019

I've heard great things about this company through some of my PTSD facebook groups that I'm a part of and seems to be helping many out with there anxiety, that's why I'm trying it. I'm new to vaping and had no clue how to even start. So I had to make a trip to my local vape shop to have them set me up with a starter device that I can add CBD juice to, they were really helpful by the way. Fast forward to 1 week later I got my package from Avida CBD that contained a 1000mg Blue Razz bottle in some really nice packaging. I shook the bottle up like it says in the packaging, loaded my vape cartridge with the liquid and started vaping it. Wow, the flavor just blew me away, being new to vaping CBD I was really not expecting there to be so much flavor. I guess that's why people get hooked 8). I only took 3 puffs, sat on the couch with my fingers crossed hoping that it would ease my anxiety and 15 minutes later my body felt totally relaxed. While it didn't completly get rid of my anxiety it did help tone it down. I'll continue to use it and come back with updates. Do I recommend it? Yes