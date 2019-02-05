glamisintherzr
on February 5th, 2019
My second go to flavor from Avida. This has been a great asset in relaxation and rest.
Blue Razz, sounds tasty right? This fruitful blend of Blue Raspberries and Blueberries is one for the books, not super sweet but exploding with over the top flavor that will not only make you feel good but I bet it’ll put a smile on that face. Carefully blended with Avida’s purest CBD to compliment the rich flavors. CBD STRENGTHS AVAILABLE: 250MG, 500MG, 1000MG CBD VAPE JUICE - PRODUCT DETAILS • All Natural 100% Organic CBD Isolate. • Non- Psychoactive • 0% THC • Non-GMO • 3rd Party Lab Tested for consistency, safety and potency • Active Cannabinoids in each bottle: CBD • Simple to use dropper for accurate dosages. • Servings per container: 30 Full Droppers • Designed to be Vaped or Taken orally (Sublingually) • AVIDA CBD Vape Bottle Size: 30ml INGREDIENTS 100% Natural CBD Isolate, Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Natural & Artificial Flavorings STORAGE Keep in a cool dry area is recommended Visit "AvidaCBD.com" to learn more. <a href="www.avidacbd.com">www.avidacbd.com</a>
on February 5th, 2019
on January 31st, 2019
I have tried different vape oils but the one that works wonders for me is avida cbd, and I love their flavors! I have been vaping for a 8 months now for my anxiety and depression because I have severe panic attacks and started fainting. This happened to me once when I was driving, but I haven’t had any issues since I started vaping. I also take their flavorless cbd oil by mouth everyday for pain issues, but vaping is really the only thing that helps me with my anxiety and depression. It has seriously been a lifesaver for me.
on January 30th, 2019
I've heard great things about this company through some of my PTSD facebook groups that I'm a part of and seems to be helping many out with there anxiety, that's why I'm trying it. I'm new to vaping and had no clue how to even start. So I had to make a trip to my local vape shop to have them set me up with a starter device that I can add CBD juice to, they were really helpful by the way. Fast forward to 1 week later I got my package from Avida CBD that contained a 1000mg Blue Razz bottle in some really nice packaging. I shook the bottle up like it says in the packaging, loaded my vape cartridge with the liquid and started vaping it. Wow, the flavor just blew me away, being new to vaping CBD I was really not expecting there to be so much flavor. I guess that's why people get hooked 8). I only took 3 puffs, sat on the couch with my fingers crossed hoping that it would ease my anxiety and 15 minutes later my body felt totally relaxed. While it didn't completly get rid of my anxiety it did help tone it down. I'll continue to use it and come back with updates. Do I recommend it? Yes