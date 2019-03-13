 Loading…

Avitas Cured Resin Cartridge 1g

by Avitas

4.914
About this product

Avitas Cured Resin is where it all began. This is our original, 100% additive-free natural cannabis extract. Our strain-specific, full-spectrum oil has the perfect balance of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes for a smooth high every time.

About this brand

Avitas Logo
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

14 customer reviews

4.914

Wed Mar 13 2019
m........l
Five stars are not enough to rate Avitas products. On every level, consistent quality, grade, effect, service - you simply cannot lose with this! Don't bother to mess around with "daily specials" or lower priced products - you get what you pay for 150% of the time. Avitas consistently exceeds my expectations every time I purchase. Any thing this company produces or represents is TOP SHELF. You have my personal guarantee on that - seriously. I am Avitas' BIGGEST fan! :):):)
Sun Aug 26 2018
b........f
This brand makes the rest pale in comparison. Avitonic is pretty special. Energizing and clear headed, creative and grounded with an all over buzz, topped with a fruity taste. Their Kobain K is whole other level too. Can’t say enough about these guys, all the ones I’ve tried were instant hits ;)
3 people found this helpful
Sun Aug 26 2018
N........e
Make me a believer..damned if they didn't. After reading the feature detailing "clean room" processes and the rigor with which they engage them; oh yeah sez I , prove it. T'was a Sativa strain, Liberty, if memory serves, but I'll have to wait til I duplicate the experiment for confirmation. It was no creeper, more like a 13 lb sledge hammer betwèen the eyes: two hits and bezoingo I think I was studing Chinese arthmetic on the back of my eye lids. And peace and love ruled the world...maybe a #gofundme project to pay for research. My first comment on waking was "I can't believe this refer is that good!"
1 person found this helpful