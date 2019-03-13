m........l
Wed Mar 13 2019
Five stars are not enough to rate Avitas products. On every level, consistent quality, grade, effect, service - you simply cannot lose with this! Don't bother to mess around with "daily specials" or lower priced products - you get what you pay for 150% of the time. Avitas consistently exceeds my expectations every time I purchase. Any thing this company produces or represents is TOP SHELF. You have my personal guarantee on that - seriously. I am Avitas' BIGGEST fan! :):):)