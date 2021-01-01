Afghan Hash Cured Resin PAX Pod 0.5g
About this product
Afghan Hash is a heavily indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Afghani X Hash Plant strains. A timeless favorite among breeders and patients alike, Afghani Hash Plant is the perfect well-rounded indica. With heavy indica effects that are full-bodied and perfect for a lazy day spent not doing much of anything at all. The aroma is of earthy herbs and hash with a spicy woody overtone that lingers pleasantly.
About this brand
Avitas
