Alice In Wonderland Cured Resin Cartridge 1g
by AvitasWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Alice in Wonderland is a mostly sativa strain with euphoric cerebral effects. It provides an elevated sensory experience, making it a favorite strain for creative pastimes, outdoor activities, a laid-back weekend, or daytime stress relief. Said to be a descendant of Willy’s Wonder.
About this brand
Avitas
About this strain
Alice in Wonderland
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Alice in Wonderland is a mostly sativa strain with euphoric cerebral effects. It provides an elevated sensory experience, making it a favorite strain for creative pastimes, outdoor activities, a laid-back weekend, or daytime stress relief. Said to be a descendant of Willy’s Wonder, Alice in Wonderland has many therapeutic qualities, especially for those suffering from anxiety or depression.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.