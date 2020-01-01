 Loading…
  5. Alien OG Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Alien OG Cartridge 1g

by Avitas

About this strain

Alien OG

Alien OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG is a cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.

 

About this brand

AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.