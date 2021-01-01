Blueberry Muffins Cured Resin Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
About this product
This strain has lifting effects and an insanely delicious flavor that is said to be just like a fresh blueberry muffin! The smell isn't something to sneeze at either – Blueberry Muffin has a rich frosty aroma of fresh berries and earth with a touch of nutty vanilla that becomes slightly pungent as the nugs are burned.
About this brand
Avitas
About this strain
Blueberry Muffin
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Humulene
Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called "Blueberry Muffins"—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.
