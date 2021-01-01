 Loading…

Hybrid

Blueberry Muffins Cured Resin Cartridge 1g

by Avitas

About this product

This strain has lifting effects and an insanely delicious flavor that is said to be just like a fresh blueberry muffin! The smell isn't something to sneeze at either – Blueberry Muffin has a rich frosty aroma of fresh berries and earth with a touch of nutty vanilla that becomes slightly pungent as the nugs are burned.

About this brand

AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

About this strain

Blueberry Muffin

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called "Blueberry Muffins"—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint. 

