 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Cherry Chem Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Cherry Chem Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Avitas

Write a review
Avitas Concentrates Cartridges Cherry Chem Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cherry Chem is an indica-dominant strain. The top reported aromas are very sweet cherry candy, in keeping with its Cherry Pie lineage. The top reported flavors are sweet fruit with hints of diesel.

About this brand

Avitas Logo
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

About this strain

Cherry Chem

Cherry Chem
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Cherry Chem is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Chemdog. This strain is known for its delicious flavor profile that combines cherry flavors with diesel and kush. The high you get from Cherry Chem is a full-body high that will leave you feeling uplifted and relaxed. Some say this strain helps unlock creativity. Medical marijuana patients choose Cherry Chem to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, fatigue and anxiety. Cherry Chem nugs are small and draped in dark orange hairs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review