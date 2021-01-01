Cherry OG Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Cherry Thai x Afghani x Lost Coast OG Most typically, this strain is recognized by its diesel aroma with the traces of cherry combined with it. The flavor will be exotic and fruity in nature and is capable of producing a euphoric feeling to the users. This strain is found to be effective in relieving anxiety and can be able to provide the uplift and whole body relaxation. This would also act well with pains and nausea.
About this brand
Avitas
About this strain
Cherry OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Cherry OG, also known as "Cherry OG Kush," and "OG Cherry," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain by Emerald Triangle Seeds. Cherry OG is believed to bred from a cross of Cherry Thai, Afghani, and Lost Coast OG genetics. Cherry OG delivers full-body euphoria alongside high-flying cerebral lucidity. While its name sets expectations of a fruity cherry aroma, this strain can sometimes express more sour and diesel-like flavors.
