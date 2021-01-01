 Loading…
Hybrid

Cherry OG Pre-Roll 1g

by Avitas

Avitas Cannabis Pre-rolls Cherry OG Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Cherry Thai x Afghani x Lost Coast OG Most typically, this strain is recognized by its diesel aroma with the traces of cherry combined with it. The flavor will be exotic and fruity in nature and is capable of producing a euphoric feeling to the users. This strain is found to be effective in relieving anxiety and can be able to provide the uplift and whole body relaxation. This would also act well with pains and nausea.

About this brand

AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

About this strain

Cherry OG

Cherry OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Cherry OG, also known as "Cherry OG Kush," and "OG Cherry," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain by Emerald Triangle Seeds. Cherry OG is believed to bred from a cross of Cherry Thai, Afghani, and Lost Coast OG genetics. Cherry OG delivers full-body euphoria alongside high-flying cerebral lucidity. While its name sets expectations of a fruity cherry aroma, this strain can sometimes express more sour and diesel-like flavors. 

