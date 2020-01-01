Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Critical Haze CO2 Cartridge 0.5g by Avitas
Be the first to review this product.
Critical Haze by Mr. Nice Seeds is an indica-dominant cross between Critical Mass and Afghan Haze. This hybrid inherits the sweet citrus smell from a Haze ancestor, an ultra-sativa strain that tends to induce cerebrally-focused psychoactivity. Critical Haze’s effects, however, are balanced by its indica genetics which pull in a heavier full-body relaxation. The bridled buzz of Critical Haze makes this hybrid a great choice for anyone who typically gets anxious or paranoid. Patients treating muscle tension, multiple sclerosis, or appetite loss may also benefit from Critical Haze’s even but potent effects. Most phenotypes flower in 8 to 10 weeks, but those expressing more sativa-like genetics may take an additional two weeks of flowering.