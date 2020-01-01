 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Critical Haze by Mr. Nice Seeds is an indica-dominant cross between Critical Mass and Afghan Haze. This hybrid inherits the sweet citrus smell from a Haze ancestor, an ultra-sativa strain that tends to induce cerebrally-focused psychoactivity. Critical Haze’s effects, however, are balanced by its indica genetics which pull in a heavier full-body relaxation. The bridled buzz of Critical Haze makes this hybrid a great choice for anyone who typically gets anxious or paranoid. Patients treating muscle tension, multiple sclerosis, or appetite loss may also benefit from Critical Haze’s even but potent effects. Most phenotypes flower in 8 to 10 weeks, but those expressing more sativa-like genetics may take an additional two weeks of flowering. 

AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.