 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Green Crack PAX Pod 0.5g

Green Crack PAX Pod 0.5g

by Avitas

Write a review
Avitas Concentrates Cartridges Green Crack PAX Pod 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Green Crack PAX Pod 0.5g by Avitas

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

Avitas Logo
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.