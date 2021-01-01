 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Guicy B Ultra Cartridge 1g

Guicy B Ultra Cartridge 1g

by Avitas

Write a review
Avitas Concentrates Cartridges Guicy B Ultra Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This bud has a sweet and fruity minty chocolate flavor with a spicy exhale that tingles on the tongue. The aroma is very similar, with a sweet and fruity overtone that's accented by a punch of sharp mint and spicy mocha coffee. The Guicy Banger hits you almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with a lightweight and expansive happiness. This giddy state spreads throughout both mind and body, lifting your head and your spirits, filling you with a sense of pure happiness and ease. You'll be super creative in this state, ready to jump on any artistic task on your to-do list. Guicy Banger a great choice for treating those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, appetite loss or nausea, chronic pain, headaches or migraines and depression.

About this brand

Avitas Logo
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review