Ice Cream Man Ultra Cartridge 1g
by Avitas
About this product
Known for its deliciously creamy flavor, Ice Cream Man packs a punch of effects that will have you feeling lifted and pretty aroused in no time at all. Each inhale brings on tastes of sweet berries and fruits alongside sharp citrus and peppery fuel. The aroma is very peppery and herbal with a fruity overtone that sweetens the more that you toke. The Ice Cream Man high is just as tantalizing as the flavor, with effects that hit both mind and body. It starts with a fast-acting euphoria that slams into the mind with a high level of potency and a touch of creative energy. As your mood is boosted and your mind soars, a tingly relaxation will spread over the body, one that can quickly become arousing. Ice Cream Man is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, chronic stress, insomnia and chronic pain.
About this brand
Avitas
About this strain
Ice Cream Man
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
From Compound Genetics comes Ice Cream Man, an indica-dominant cross of Jet Fuel Gelato and Legend Orange Apricot. These tall plants produce a medium yield, and densely packed buds have a splash of orange hairs covered in icy white trichomes. Ice Cream Man smells of berries and apricots with a hint of fuel. The smoke has added notes of skunk, producing a mildly energetic and euphoric high that hits quickly.
