WeAreTheWildThings
on September 1st, 2019
This is hands down the best company/farm in Portland. They grow the best tasting, feeling flower on the market. Their live resin cartridges and all of their cartridges are by far the most pure, best on the market. Nothing added. Just pure strain specific live resin cartridges. Almost every other company adds flavor, additives, and even their strain specific cartridges are just distillate weekend thc coming from any kind and usually a mix of several kinds of cannabis, then artificial terps, flavors added after. They are not strain specific, they are just flavored thc. Not Avitas... 100% pure product. It's fantastic and the only product of it's kind I will purchase, both flower and/or concentrate. Take the time to find this company at your shop. It's the best you can get. And often the least expensive. IT'S PURE!!!