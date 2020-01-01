About this product
Kimbo OG is a heavy-hitting 50/50 Hybrid with very well rounded effects good for midday to evening. Good body buzz with a positive, calm head high. Our single strain CO2 oils are small batch crafted, 100% natural, full spectrum extracts using food-grade liquid CO2. We maintain a high level of clarity and purity in every batch we produce.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Kimbo Kush
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Kimbo Kush, named for the late Kimbo Slice, is a beautifully flavorful indica-dominant hybrid with a lineage that is fruity and stunning. A cross between Blackberry Kush and Starfighter, this strong parentage offers a heavier than average Kush experience, leaning closer to a full body buzz with every puff. Starfighter supplies Kimbo with a touch of citrus and a brightness that illuminates the thoughtful elements of its Kush genetics. Enjoy this strain at the end of the day, as it can have potent relaxing effects that might give you the 1-2 punch K.O. Kimbo Slice was known for.