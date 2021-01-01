Lemon Sour Diesel Live Resin PAX Pod .5g
by Avitas
About this product
The aroma of this cannabis strain, as the name implies, is sour, with distinct lemon notes. The taste is effortless to recognize, as it is intense, pungent, citrusy, and with a hint of pine in the aftertaste. Lemon Sour Diesel is a dominant Sativa in its effects. Creates an intense head high, uplifts, energizes, boosts creativity, helps to focus. Its reasonable THC level makes it ideal for novice users. It is a perfect daytime strain to take on new projects, events, all while feeling exceptionally happy and relaxed at the same time.
About this brand
Avitas
