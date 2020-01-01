Lime Skunk Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
This strain has an aroma of fresh limes, its terpene profile is dominated by high concentrations of limonene and pinene, lending its racy yet clear-headed buzz to consumers looking to enjoy a flavorful connoisseur-grade strain while maintaining a high level of productivity. Our single strain CO2 oils are small batch crafted, 100% natural, full spectrum extracts using food-grade liquid CO2. We maintain a high level of clarity and purity in every batch we produce.
About this strain
Lime Skunk, not to be confused with Lime Green Skunk, is the odoriferous offspring of DNA Genetic’s Lemon Skunk and Exotic Genetix’ Green Ribbon BX, and the latest offering from Cresco Labs. This sativa-dominant strain by Exotic Genetix boasts THC content and an unparalleled aroma of fresh limes. Its racy yet clear-headed buzz is great for consumers looking to enjoy a flavorful connoisseur-grade strain while maintaining a high level of productivity.