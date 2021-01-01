 Loading…
Lime Skunk Ultra Cartridge 0.5g

by Avitas

Avitas Concentrates Cartridges Lime Skunk Ultra Cartridge 0.5g

Lime Skunk has a notable flavor of lemon lime, almost like Sprite, although with a pungent skunky twist that's slightly spicy upon exhale. The aroma is just as intriguing, with a spicy skunky pungency nthat has a surprisingly sharp kick of lemon to it as the nugs are burned. The Lime Skunk high is just as unexpected as the flavor, with full-bodied effects that tend to lean a little more towards the sativa side even though it is evenly balanced. It starts with an energized euphoric boost that leave you feeling insanely happy with a deep felt sense of focus that leaves you with clear intentions and a feeling of motivation. As your happiness builds, your body will become slightly relaxed, although only enough to numb pain rather than affect your energy level.

AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

