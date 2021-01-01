 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Mangolicious Live Resin PAX Pod .5g

Mangolicious Live Resin PAX Pod .5g

by Avitas

Write a review
Avitas Concentrates Cartridges Mangolicious Live Resin PAX Pod .5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

insanely delicious flavors of mango and tropical fruits dance across your tongue with each fresh sweet inhale. The aroma takes a pungent turn, fusing fresh pineapple and mango with dank earth for a truly delicious smell that will leave your mouth watering. If you like the flavor of Mangolicious, you'll love the high! Mangolicious has a bright onset that quickly turns heavy and sleepy in nature as the high builds. You'll feel a light increase in creativity and energy after your first few hits, accented by a hefty case of the giggles. As you fall further and further into happy lifted thought, your entire being will soon drop off into a state of heavy sedation that often ends in a long and peaceful sleep. Mangolicious is often recommended to treat conditions such as chronic fatigue, depression, muscle spasms or cramps, and chronic pain.

About this brand

Avitas Logo
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review