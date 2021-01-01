 Loading…
Oilspill Ultra Cartridge 0.5g

by Avitas

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The aromas of sweet fruity spices and earthy diesel are released. The flavor is very sweet and fruity with a spicy exhale that turns slightly pungent and herbal as you continue to toke. The Oil Spill high has a definite creeping effect, building in the background before you suddenly feel its full fury. You'll feel totally euphoric with a building lifted effect that expands throughout both mind and body, leaving you totally calmed and relaxed with an overall feeling of happiness and ease. Oil Spill is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, appetite loss or nausea, depression and chronic fatigue.

About this brand

AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

