 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. One to One Ultra Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

One to One Ultra Cartridge 0.5g

by Avitas

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

One to One

One to One

Named for its equal balance of THC and CBD, One to One by CBD Seeds is a stabilized hybrid bred from Amnesia Haze and a high-CBD landrace strain. Its nuanced citrus notes come out strong from the first opening of the jar until the final exhale. With effects that embrace both the mind and body, One to One delivers blissful relaxation that encourages a positive mood. One to One finishes its flowering cycle after 8 to 9 weeks, or in September for outdoor gardens.

About this brand

Avitas Logo
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.