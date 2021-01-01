Oregon Diesel Cured Resin Cartridge 0.5g
by AvitasWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The high first hits you with a mildly uplifting cerebral effect with mellow clear-headedness and a slight sense of energy. This head high slowly builds into an insanely relaxing warming body high that leaves you completely sedated with complete pain relief in both mind and body. This state of lazy relaxation has no ceiling, and will continue to grow until you are gently lulled into a deep and peaceful uninterrupted sleep. Because of these serene effects and its moderate THC level, Oregon Diesel is a favorite strain for treating conditions such as chronic pain, inflammation, insomnia, and muscle spasms or tremors. This bud as a classic aroma of earthy diesel with a hint of fragrant pine and a taste of woody earth with a lavender diesel aftertaste that is surprisingly pleasant.
About this brand
Avitas
About this strain
Oregon Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Pinene
Oregon Diesel is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines NYC Diesel and Blackberry genetics in a blend bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders specifically for the Pacific Northwest climate. This strain was popularized by Oregrown as they hunted for quality genetics. Oregon Diesel is recommended for nighttime pain relief and its relaxing yet clear-headed effects will calm stress and help you avoid sleepless nights.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.