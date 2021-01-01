Peanut Butter Breath Pre-Roll 1g
Do-Si-Dos x Mendo Breath F2 The flavor is nutty and earthy with a rich herbal overtone. The aroma follows the same profile, with an earthy herbal overtone that's accented by rich nuttiness. As soon as you exhale, the effects of Peanut Butter Breath will sink in, starting with a cerebral lift before spreading throughout the rest of your body in tingly waves of energy. These tingles start in the back of your neck and spine before spreading their buzzing tendrils throughout the entirety of your body, leaving you hopelessly relaxed, kicking back without a care in the world Peanut Butter Breath is often chosen to treat conditions such as appetite loss or nausea, depression, chronic stress, or chronic pain.
Avitas
Peanut Butter Breath
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”
