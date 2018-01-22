Garlic Cookies
on January 22nd, 2018
Just lit up a phat bowl of Avita's Quantum Kush and oh my oh my is it good! I don't really smoke flower much but their oils never let me down (I'm a regular user) so I picked up an eighth for when friends come over. Flavor is so good, earthy and robust AF! Smokes smooth and now I'm done here and looking for something to eat ;) PEACE!
on July 14th, 2017
Wow--their flower can be hard to find, but worth the search!! The Lemon Meringue and Dragon OG are so yummy and FUN. Highly recommended!
on July 14th, 2017
Avitas' Dragon OG is truly one of the best strains I've ever experienced. The high is mellow and euphoric, and the smell of the flower and the smoke is so enticing. I recommend trying it--you will keep coming back again and again.
Dragon OG (or Red Dragon OG) is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Red Dragon and OG Kush. Red Dragon adds gentle invigoration to OG Kush’s mid-level sedation and pleasant euphoria. This heady hybrid offers mood-boosting mental stimulation and relaxing body effects that stick to the bones. Enjoy this strain throughout the day to boost creativity and combat moderate pain, but beware: this potent combination can be overstimulating in large doses.