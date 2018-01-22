 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Premium Flower

by Avitas

Genetically stable strains, cultivated and cured with care using pesticide-free methods. Available in Flower and joints.

Shhhh420

Just lit up a phat bowl of Avita's Quantum Kush and oh my oh my is it good! I don't really smoke flower much but their oils never let me down (I'm a regular user) so I picked up an eighth for when friends come over. Flavor is so good, earthy and robust AF! Smokes smooth and now I'm done here and looking for something to eat ;) PEACE!

Chemgal78

Wow--their flower can be hard to find, but worth the search!! The Lemon Meringue and Dragon OG are so yummy and FUN. Highly recommended!

c_money

Avitas' Dragon OG is truly one of the best strains I've ever experienced. The high is mellow and euphoric, and the smell of the flower and the smoke is so enticing. I recommend trying it--you will keep coming back again and again.

About this strain

Dragon OG

Dragon OG

Dragon OG (or Red Dragon OG) is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Red Dragon and OG Kush. Red Dragon adds gentle invigoration to OG Kush’s mid-level sedation and pleasant euphoria. This heady hybrid offers mood-boosting mental stimulation and relaxing body effects that stick to the bones. Enjoy this strain throughout the day to boost creativity and combat moderate pain, but beware: this potent combination can be overstimulating in large doses.  

About this brand

AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.