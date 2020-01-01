 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Purple Diesel Cartridge 0.5g

Purple Diesel Cartridge 0.5g

by Avitas

Avitas Concentrates Cartridges Purple Diesel Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Purple Diesel Cartridge 0.5g by Avitas

Purple Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Purple Diesel, bred by Cali Connection, is a wonder among hybrid strains. While most of the effects are often energizing, uplifting, and focused, Purple D may also be an exceptional strain for pain relief. A sneaky cross between Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Sour Diesel, this strain takes a while to fully kick in. However, once the effects begin to present themselves, many are struck by a type of giggly, euphoric bliss. A favorite among daytime consumers, Purple Diesel features a sour, fuel-like aroma. For those interested in growing, this strain has an early flowering time of around 8 weeks and features dense buds with deep purple leaves.

AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.