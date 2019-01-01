Refresh: Orange & Spearmint CBD
Get ready to greet the day with Refresh, a coconut-oil based CBD formulation infused with an uplifting mix of organic orange and spearmint essential oils to help you power through even your most challenging moments. Enjoy Refresh in the discrete convenience of a coconut oil-based tincture. Just a dropper or two and you’re ready to charge into the week. Product Details - Contains 1000 mg CBD per bottle; approximately 33mg CBD per 1ml dropper (30 full droppers per bottle) - Non-psychoactive CBD, made with sun-grown hemp in Oregon using organic methods, contains less than .3% THC - No artificial colors or flavors - Vegan, Gluten-free, Alcohol-free, Sugar-free - Naturally flavored with food grade botanical extracts - Store at room temperature - Shake well before use Avitas Botanicals are tested in our lab for potency and purity, so each dose is consistent and free from artificial flavors and colors.
