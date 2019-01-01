Relax: Chamomile & Mint CBD
About this product
Seek calm and clarity at the end of a long day with Relax, a soothing coconut oil-based CBD tincture infused with organic chamomile and mint essential oils that lead your body and mind into a state of pure zen. Enjoy Relax in the discrete convenience of a coconut oil-based tincture. Just a dropper or two and you’re ready to let go of even the toughest day. Product Details Contains 1000 mg CBD per bottle; approximately 33mg CBD per 1ml dropper (30 full droppers per bottle) Non-psychoactive CBD, made with sun-grown hemp in Oregon using organic methods, contains less than .3% THC No artificial colors or flavors Vegan, Gluten-free, Alcohol-free, Sugar-free Naturally flavored with food grade botanical extracts Store at room temperature Shake well before use Avitas Botanicals are tested in our lab for potency and purity, so each dose is consistent and free from artificial flavors and colors. Directions for Use: Shake well. Dispense one full dropper under your tongue. Keep tincture under your tongue for 30 seconds, swallow. Start dosage with one dropper full before moving on to larger doses to understand how CBD and botanical oils affects you. Ingredients: Organic Hemp Oil, Refined Coconut oil (MCT), chamomile, peppermint
