Relax: Chamomile & Mint CBD

by Avitas

$60.00MSRP

About this product

Seek calm and clarity at the end of a long day with Relax, a soothing coconut oil-based CBD tincture infused with organic chamomile and mint essential oils that lead your body and mind into a state of pure zen. Enjoy Relax in the discrete convenience of a coconut oil-based tincture. Just a dropper or two and you’re ready to let go of even the toughest day. Product Details Contains 1000 mg CBD per bottle; approximately 33mg CBD per 1ml dropper (30 full droppers per bottle) Non-psychoactive CBD, made with sun-grown hemp in Oregon using organic methods, contains less than .3% THC No artificial colors or flavors Vegan, Gluten-free, Alcohol-free, Sugar-free Naturally flavored with food grade botanical extracts Store at room temperature Shake well before use Avitas Botanicals are tested in our lab for potency and purity, so each dose is consistent and free from artificial flavors and colors. Directions for Use: Shake well. Dispense one full dropper under your tongue. Keep tincture under your tongue for 30 seconds, swallow. Start dosage with one dropper full before moving on to larger doses to understand how CBD and botanical oils affects you. Ingredients: Organic Hemp Oil, Refined Coconut oil (MCT), chamomile, peppermint

About this brand

AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.