Relief: Turmeric, Ginger & Lemon CBD Vape
by Avitas
About this product
Ease your aches and pains with Relief, a CBD oil formulation that brings together all natural terpenes with the spice of organic ginger, the zing of lemon, and the anti-inflammatory powerhouse of turmeric to help soothe and relieve. Relief is available in an easy to use vaporizer, which comes in a convenient all-in-one cartridge with a battery incorporated, so you’re ready to go as soon as you open the package Product Details - Contains 300 mg CBD per vaporizer; approximately 15mg CBD per inhale (20 inhales per vaporizer) - Non-psychoactive CBD, made with sun-grown hemp in Oregon using organic methods, contains less than .3% THC - No artificial colors or flavors - Vegan, Gluten-free, Alcohol-free, Sugar-free - Naturally flavored with food grade essential oils - Store at room temperature Avitas Botanicals are tested in our lab for potency and purity, so each dose is consistent and free from artificial flavors and colors. Directions for Use: Simply puff on your vaporizer and a ceramic coil consistently heats the botanical CBD oil into a vapor that delivers the full benefits of our botanical blends. We recommend a 3-second draw on the vaporizer for each puff to keep the oil tasting fresh. Ingredients: Pure CBD distillate oil, essential oil of lemongrass, pinene (natural terpene)
