Rest: Lavender & Chamomile CBD
by Avitas
About this product
Slip into dreamland with Rest, a calming coconut-oil based CBD formulation infused with organic lavender and chamomile essential oils to help you fall asleep fast and wake up rested and ready to take on your day. Discover Rest in the discrete convenience of our coconut oil-based tincture. Just a dropper or two and you’re ready to go. Product Details - Contains 1000 mg CBD per bottle; approximately 33mg CBD per 1ml dropper (30 full droppers per bottle) - Non-psychoactive CBD, made with sun-grown hemp in Oregon using organic methods, contains less than .3% THC - No artificial colors or flavors - Vegan, Gluten-free, Alcohol-free, Sugar-free - Naturally flavored with food grade botanical extracts - Store at room temperature - Shake well before use Avitas Botanicals are tested in our lab for potency and purity, so each dose is consistent and free from artificial flavors and colors. Directions for Use: Shake well. Dispense one full dropper under your tongue. Keep tincture under your tongue for 30 seconds, swallow. Start dosage with one dropper full before moving on to larger doses to understand how CBD and botanical oils affects you. Ingredients: Organic Hemp Oil, Refined Coconut oil (MCT), lavender, chamomile
