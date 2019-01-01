Rest: Lavender & Chamomile CBD Vape
by AvitasWrite a review
$45.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Slip into dreamland with Rest, a calming CBD oil formulation infused with all natural terpenes, and organic lavender and chamomile essential oils to help you fall asleep fast and wake up rested and ready to take on your day. Rest is available in an easy to use vaporizer, which comes in a convenient all-in-one cartridge with a battery incorporated, so you’re ready to go as soon as you open the package. Product Details - Contains 300 mg CBD per vaporizer; approximately 15mg CBD per inhale (20 inhales per vaporizer) - Non-psychoactive CBD, made with sun-grown hemp in Oregon using organic methods, contains less than .3% THC - No artificial colors or flavors - Vegan, Gluten-free, Alcohol-free, Sugar-free - Naturally flavored with food grade essential oils - Store at room temperature Avitas Botanicals are tested in our lab for potency and purity, so each dose is consistent and free from artificial flavors and colors. Directions for Use: Simply puff on your vaporizer and a ceramic coil consistently heats the botanical CBD oil into a vapor that delivers the full benefits of our botanical blends. We recommend a 3-second draw on the vaporizer for each puff to keep the oil tasting fresh. Ingredients: Pure CBD distillate oil, essential oil of chamomile, essential oil of lavender, myrcene (natural terpene)
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.