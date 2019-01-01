 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Rest: Lavender & Chamomile CBD Vape

by Avitas

$45.00MSRP

Slip into dreamland with Rest, a calming CBD oil formulation infused with all natural terpenes, and organic lavender and chamomile essential oils to help you fall asleep fast and wake up rested and ready to take on your day. Rest is available in an easy to use vaporizer, which comes in a convenient all-in-one cartridge with a battery incorporated, so you’re ready to go as soon as you open the package. Product Details - Contains 300 mg CBD per vaporizer; approximately 15mg CBD per inhale (20 inhales per vaporizer) - Non-psychoactive CBD, made with sun-grown hemp in Oregon using organic methods, contains less than .3% THC - No artificial colors or flavors - Vegan, Gluten-free, Alcohol-free, Sugar-free - Naturally flavored with food grade essential oils - Store at room temperature Avitas Botanicals are tested in our lab for potency and purity, so each dose is consistent and free from artificial flavors and colors. Directions for Use: Simply puff on your vaporizer and a ceramic coil consistently heats the botanical CBD oil into a vapor that delivers the full benefits of our botanical blends. We recommend a 3-second draw on the vaporizer for each puff to keep the oil tasting fresh. Ingredients: Pure CBD distillate oil, essential oil of chamomile, essential oil of lavender, myrcene (natural terpene)

AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.