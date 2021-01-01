 Loading…
Secret Formula Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Avitas

About this product

The diesel fuel aroma and lemony sour citrus flavors combine to create a strong cerebral effect that can help patients manage fatigue, insomnia and restlessness.

About this brand

AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

About this strain

Secret Formula

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Secret Formula is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Secret Formula - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

