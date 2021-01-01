Secret Formula Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
by AvitasWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The diesel fuel aroma and lemony sour citrus flavors combine to create a strong cerebral effect that can help patients manage fatigue, insomnia and restlessness.
About this brand
Avitas
About this strain
Secret Formula
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Secret Formula is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Secret Formula - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.