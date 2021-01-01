Trainwreck Live Resin PAX Pod .5g
by AvitasWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
You can expect a mellowing body high in addition to a cognitive high that administers imaginative and inventive thoughts. Patients commonly use Trainwreck to relieve pain, PTSD and stress. You can smoke this strain comfortably throughout the day even with its super high potency. It's long green leaves are accompanied by a pine/citrus aroma that can't be mistaken. You can expect a noticeable after taste of lemon with a slight cough when inhaling this strain.
About this brand
Avitas
About this strain
Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.