 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. True OG Ultra Cartridge 0.5g

True OG Ultra Cartridge 0.5g

by Avitas

Write a review
Avitas Concentrates Cartridges True OG Ultra Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

It can easily be distinguished from any other strain because of its powerful skunky smell, which can be recognized almost immediately. Additionally, its smell is quite pungent with citrus undertones. As for the flavor, it is nothing different from what it smells like but you will detect a hint of fuel along with exotic spices. It is perfect at relaxing your body and mind and is effective at treating several medical conditions.But then again, it is a great strain to treat insomnia, chronic pain, headaches and even nausea.

About this brand

Avitas Logo
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE. At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts. We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world. If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review