True OG Ultra Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
It can easily be distinguished from any other strain because of its powerful skunky smell, which can be recognized almost immediately. Additionally, its smell is quite pungent with citrus undertones. As for the flavor, it is nothing different from what it smells like but you will detect a hint of fuel along with exotic spices. It is perfect at relaxing your body and mind and is effective at treating several medical conditions.But then again, it is a great strain to treat insomnia, chronic pain, headaches and even nausea.
About this brand
Avitas
