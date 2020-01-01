Topical Serum - Terpene Rich Sample Size - 150mg (5ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$30.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our one-of-a-kind Hemp Balm is designed for everyday use to combat aches, pains and to heal and nourish damaged and dry skin. Made from sun-grown whole flower Hemp and Hops, our Awakened Everyday Hemp Balm is a revolutionary 100% plant-based formula based on our award winning Raw Cannabis Balm, but with less than 0.3% THC. Additional Info Ingredients: Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Soybean Oil, Candelilla Wax, Grapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Jojoba Oil, Whole Leaf Aloe Vera, Vitamin E Oil, Calendula, Whole Plant Hemp, Hops, Essential Oil Blend (Lavender, Vetiver, Frankincense, Myrrh), Rosemary Extract. Phytocannabinoids: CBDa, CBD Concentration: 38mg (25mL) Instructions for Use: Apply liberally to affected area of skin and gently massage until fully absorbed. Repeat as needed. Store in a cool dark place. If irritation occurs, discontinue use and consult your physician. Extraction Method: Lipid infusion Storage and Expiration: Store in cool dark place. Best if used within 1 year after opening. FDA: * These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All products contain less than 0.3% Δ-9 THC.
Be the first to review this product.
Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content. A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content. As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms. Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.