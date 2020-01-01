About this product

Our one-of-a-kind Hemp Balm is designed for everyday use to combat aches, pains and to heal and nourish damaged and dry skin. Made from sun-grown whole flower Hemp and Hops, our Awakened Everyday Hemp Balm is a revolutionary 100% plant-based formula based on our award winning Raw Cannabis Balm, but with less than 0.3% THC. Additional Info Ingredients: Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Soybean Oil, Candelilla Wax, Grapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Jojoba Oil, Whole Leaf Aloe Vera, Vitamin E Oil, Calendula, Whole Plant Hemp, Hops, Essential Oil Blend (Lavender, Vetiver, Frankincense, Myrrh), Rosemary Extract. Phytocannabinoids: CBDa, CBD Concentration: 38mg (25mL) Instructions for Use: Apply liberally to affected area of skin and gently massage until fully absorbed. Repeat as needed. Store in a cool dark place. If irritation occurs, discontinue use and consult your physician. Extraction Method: Lipid infusion Storage and Expiration: Store in cool dark place. Best if used within 1 year after opening. FDA: * These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All products contain less than 0.3% Δ-9 THC.