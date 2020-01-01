 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp Drops (15 mL)

by Awakened Topicals

Awakened Topicals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Hemp Drops (15 mL)

About this product

Awakened Everyday Hemp Drops are handcrafted from just two ingredients—whole plant hemp and extra virgin olive oil. Using our proprietary cold-pressed lipid infusion, our drops retain the plant’s raw phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and nutrients to deliver a truly full-spectrum formula. Designed for everyday stress relief, post-workout recovery, and to promote a general sense of wellbeing*. Each 1 mL dropper delivers approximately 9 mg of cannabinoids.

About this strain

Cannatonic

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content.  A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content.  As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms.  Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.

 

About this brand

Awakened Topicals Logo
Awakened Topicals is an award winning craft producer of raw, whole flower cannabis Topicals and Tinctures for non-psychoactive pain relief and everyday wellness.